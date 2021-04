HONOLULU (KHON2) — A group of kids are raising awareness about the importance of trees to Hawaii.

Thanks to the Punahou Sustainability Club, Gov. Ige signed a proclamation designating April 2021 as Tree Awareness Month.

According to the Outdoor Circle, an environmental non-profit, too many healthy trees are being cut down for new developments.

The students say trees have a number of benefits including keeping Hawaii cool.