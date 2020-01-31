Hawaii travelers wary of visiting China

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The fear surrounding the novel coronavirus is real.

One traveler who recently returned after two weeks in China said she’s being treated like a social pariah.

She asked not to be identified out of fear that she will be ostracized even more.

“It really surprised me that people are so deadly cautious and afraid of even being with us,” she said. “Earlier today I tried to make an appointment with an acupuncturist who said call me back in two weeks.”

She said even family members are afraid to be around her.

“Last night, we went to a party that we had planned a long time ago. Some of them there had hugged us and everything but there were definitely others who explained that they would prefer staying away, which they did. So we had very little contact with them,” she explained.

She’s chosen to just stay home to avoid making others uncomfortable.

She said that if she knew then what she knows now, she might have done things differently.

“The outbreak happened toward the very tail end of our stay there. Had I known then what would happen, of course, I would not go.”

Mike Brown, a supervisor at Panda Travel said China is a really hard sell right now.

KHON2 asked him: “When it comes to China how are the airlines responding at this point?”

“We just got an email from United, they’re reducing some of their flights but I think that’s just because they don’t want to fly empty planes,” he said.

Flights are still allowed in and out.

“They’ve canceled a bunch of their flights from the east coast. They’re still operating their flights out of San Francisco. So they’re still daily nonstops to China.”

Brown says Panda Travel doesn’t have any china tours in the next couple of months. but travelers have called with concerns about other countries in Asia.

They are operating business as usual until airlines offer waivers.

“That’s probably the point where people are going to want to jump ship on our tours and we’ll have to cancel just lack of participation,” said Brown.

Brown says that even during the outbreak of SARS, airlines continued to fly to China.