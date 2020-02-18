Hawaii tourist from Japan with coronavirus is now in critical condition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials confirmed that the Japanese man first tested positive for the coronavirus before his wife.

Both of them are in their 60s and are back in their home country.

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green says the woman is doing well but was told the man is quite sick.

“My heart goes to the couple who was here and one of them may very well pass away,” said Green.

Green says while they were on Maui between January 28th and February 3rd, the man was not showing symptoms.

“So extremely low risk that there could be any transmission of the virus also our DOH did a good job over there they went to the rental car company they went to the hotel that they stayed at they communicated with everybody that they could possibly find that they had spent any meaningful time with,” he said.

The couple took a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Honolulu on February 3rd.

The company says it’s “cooperating with public health agencies to support notification of passengers.”

On Oahu, they stayed at the Grand Waikikian by Hilton Grand Vacations.

That’s when the man began experiencing symptoms but did not have a fever. They were on Oahu from the 3rd to the 7th.

“So our DOH went and spent extensive time with that hotel also with the gentleman they did spend time with and the person is in two weeks of home isolation now.”

The couple took Delta flight 611 back to Nagoya.

In a statement, the company says “we are proactively reaching out to customers who were on board that flight as well as taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our customers and crew.”