Hawaii tourism officials say visitors are making their way back to the islands

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Visitors are making their way back to the islands, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. According to preliminary statistics, more than 629,000 visitors came to the state in May compared to just 9,000 during that same time last year.

But compared to May 2019, visitor arrivals were actually down 25%. In May, they spent $1.1 billion, which is 22% less compared to two years ago.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s hurricane preparation page here.

On average, there were 190,000 visitors in Hawaii on any given day in May, compared to 8,300 per day in 2020 and 228,000 per day in 2019.