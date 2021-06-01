Hawaii tourism industry launches campaign targeting ‘mindful travelers’ as more visitors arrive

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii tourism officials have recently launched a marketing campaign targeting mainland travelers, as more of them arrive in the islands this summer.

The educational videos are played to visitors before and after their arrival.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The campaign is partnership between the Hawaii Tourism Authority and the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau. It aims to teach visitors to be mindful of the culture and environment they seek to explore, and to act responsibly in order to preserve the islands for future generations.

The Malama Hawaii campaign messages highlight issues relating to the restoration of Hawaii’s natural resources, perpetuation of Hawaiian culture and how visitors can engage in these efforts:

The program is a statewide initiative involving nearly 100 industry partners and local organizations that provide volunteer opportunities that lead to regenerative tourism.