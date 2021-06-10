Hawaii Tourism Authority unveils new interactive data page

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) announced on Thursday, June 10, its Tourism Research Division launched a new interactive tool that provides a quick look at insights and data related to tourism.

The tool includes visitor statistics, Hawaii hotel reports, Hawaii vacation rental performance reports, Hawaii quarterly timeshare surveys and geolocation data.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

There are also summary dashboards for Hawaii and island summaries for Oahu, Maui, Kauai and the Big Island.

“Our Tourism Research Division continues to provide essential data and reporting that the visitor industry, key stakeholders and other businesses throughout Hawaii and around the world rely on. These new dashboards offer a wealth of valuable information on a statewide and county level, which is needed especially during this time in which HTA is stepping up its destination management efforts.” John De Fries, Hawaii Tourism Authority president and CEO

The summary dashboards also show key visitor statistics, market share by origin markets and a top ten ranking of international and domestic markets.

Location data company “UM” was contacted by HTA to gather information for the dashboards through geolocation data on smartphones. The data is anonymous and can not be used to track individual users or devices.

Click here to view the new HTA dashboards.