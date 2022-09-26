Nudged to the western end of the Hawaiian island chain, Kauai and Niihau stand alone as a kingdom that was never conquered. As their last ruling chief had one who was dearly loved by his people, King Kaumuali’i is said to probably have possessed the highest lineage of any chief in all the islands.

Just as he rose to power in a peaceful manner without fighting, so did he eventually relinquish his sovereignty to become a part of the Hawaiian kingdom sidestepping the bloodshed of his people today his love remains.

Joining us is the Friends of King Kaumuali’i.