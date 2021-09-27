Hawai’i Tourism Authority resumes Community Enrichment Program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Tourism Authority (HTA) will resume its Community Enrichment Program (CEP), which supports community events that boosts meaningful economic development and creates a unique experience for residents and visitors.

“HTA’s CEP exemplifies various ways in which tourism can drive diversification for our economy, by supporting community-based projects and experiences that are intertwined with other industries and sectors,” said HTA’s Chief Brand Officer Kalani Ka’ana’ana. “CEP awardees will also be integral in moving each of the islands’ Destination Management Action Plans forward.”

HTA is joining forces with the Hawai’i Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) and the Island Chapters to administer its 2022 CEP process.

HVCB recently sent out a Request for Proposal (RFP) to the community, to provide funds to qualified nonprofit organizations and projects for 2022.

According to HTA, CEP is a part of HTA’s commitment toward Malama Kuu, “Caring for my beloved home” and is a major part of its 2025 Strategic Plan.

However, HTA said an RFP for this program was not issued for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and availability of funding.

So HVCB would like interested nonprofits to submit a proposal that falls into at least one “tourism niche category,” such as Agriculture, Cultural, Culinary, Nature, Education, Health and Wellness, Sports and Voluntourism.

“HVCB and the Island Chapters are proud to support and administer HTA’s Community Enrichment Program for Kaua’i, O’ahu, Maui Nui and Hawai’i Island, respectively,” said HVCB’s President & CEO John Monahan. “It aligns well with our commitment to destination management by enhancing the unique offerings and treasured experiences developed by the community, for the community.”

HVCB will be hosting virtual RFP Informational Briefings for different islands, starting with Kaua’i on Oct. 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Island of Hawai’i, on Oct. 5, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Maui, Molokai and Lanai, on Oct. 6 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m; and Oahu on Oct. 7 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The deadline to submit proposals via email is Nov. 5 at 4:30 p.m. For more information on how to submit a proposal or information on zoom sessions from HVCB go to, www.hvcb.org/cep.