HONOLULU (KHON2) — In recent years, Hawai’i Tourism Authority has pivoted its efforts towards a new regenerative model of tourism and is actively working with Hawai’i’s community and visitor industry to Malama Ku’u Home, or “care for our beloved home.”

That commitment is evident in the community-focused programs and initiatives that it supports.

For example, Kealakai Center for Pacific Strings.

So, I would like to introduce the President of the Kealakai Center for Pacific Strings, Noah Ha’alilo Soloman. Thank you very much for your time. I know you do a lot of important work when it comes to music. So, if you don’t mind sharing with us what do you do and how does HTA’s reinvestment within the community contribute to your work?

“So, myself and Kilin Reece are involved in the Kealakai Center for Pacific Strings, as you said, and we’re basically created resources for anybody around the world, in Hawai’i or beyond, to interact with mele Hawai’i and the rich history that it brings us,” said Soloman.

“And these are basically research portals to reconsider Hawaiian music as a primary source, a written record, a documentation that really informs where Hawaiian music is now and where it’s going and I think it’s a public resource that I hope can benefit everybody,” said Soloman.

So, with that said, do you feel visitors then have a role within cultural stewardship, and if so, how can they contribute to that?

“Well, what we are really trying to do is recenter and reclaim the narrative in an authentic way and meaningful way on Hawaiian music and visitors’ support and their attention and their awareness plays a critical role in that,” said Soloman.

“So, we absolutely welcome their involvement and just getting to know who we are and what we do. Getting involved is really important and anybody can find out more information at our website, kcpstrings.com. You can volunteer, we absolutely welcome volunteers and we warmly appreciate donations on our website as well,” Soloman added.