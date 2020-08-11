Hawaii Tourism Authority grant pays for Iolani Palace coronation pavilion restoration, bee removal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Friends of Iolani Palace will be renovating the palace’s coronation pavilion and removing bee hives from the outside of the palace thanks to a grant from the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

The HTA grant is for $290,000.

The bee hive removal began Aug. 10.

Both projects are expected to be completed by early October.

The palace grounds will remain open during the work and is not expected to affect tours.

Bees were first discovered at the palace last September when several people were stung.

