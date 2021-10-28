Hawai’i Tourism Authority announces new Public Affairs Officer

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Tourism Authority (HTA) has announced on Thursday, T. llihia Gionson as the organization’s new public affairs officer, starting on Nov. 1.

The visitor industry is a part of the fabric of Hawaii’s society, amplifying our potential to help heal the world with the values that have guided us for generations.” T. llihia Gionson, HTA’s public affairs officer

With over a decade of experience, HTA said Gionson brings his developing and executing strategies for federal, state, and municipal government agencies, businesses, and non-profit organizations.

According to HTA, Gionson was the founder and principal of Hiehie Communications, where he provided strategically integrated communications and community outreach services to a range of clients across Hawaii in hospitality, renewable energy, and sustainable development.

“llihia brings a strong background in community building and government relations to our HTA leadership team and we are excited to have him join as we continue to execute on our strategic plan,” said John De Fries, president, and CEO of HTA.

De Fries said effective communication and engagement are a key part of building greater collaboration between tourism and the community.

“His working knowledge of the unique tapestry of Hawai’i, as well as the Hawaiian culture, has made him an effective strategist and communicator throughout his career.”