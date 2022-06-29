HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you’re trying to decide where to go on your summer vacation, keep in mind that even small towns offer big flavors. And if you’re a foodie, then this list is for you. Yelp just came out with their Top 10 trending destinations for foodies across America.

This year, Asheville, North Carolina, topped the list, with Hawaii placing second with two cities.

Lahaina and Kapaa were the trending cities in Hawaii for Yelpers with their favorite dishes being ones that incorporate kalua pork, coconut shrimp and mahi mahi. On Lahaina, Yelpers love the fish tacos at Down the Hatch, and on Kapaa, they love the coconut shrimp at Lava Lava Beach Club.

To compile this list, Yelp looked for cities that had the highest restaurant ratings from out-of-towners. This year, their team limited the list to cities with populations under 250,000 that have must-know food scenes.