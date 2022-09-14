HONOLULU (KHON2) – How much money do you put toward your monthly grocery bill? The average monthly cost for groceries in the United States is about $355.50 a month per person.

However, everything seems to be more expensive in Hawaii. Here, the average person spends $556.76 per month on groceries just for themselves!

This data is from Move.org, a website dedicated to giving tools people can use to reach their moving goals.

They came out with a list of expensive states for groceries and Hawaii came out on top.

You may think heavily populated states like California, New York and Florida also have expensive grocery bills every month but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

According to the study Alaska, Hawaii and Washington have expensive food bills. They credit this information with having to ship food long distance.

Ways to save on your monthly grocery bill are buying things in bulk at Sam’s Club, Costco and even Walmart. Choosing to meal plan throughout the week can also cut back on expenses.

You can also switch back and forth from buying expensive cuts of meat or choose to buy fresh produce from your local farmer’s market.

For more information about this study and how much groceries cost in Hawaii head to Move.org.