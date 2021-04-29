Hawaii resumes Johnson & Johnson vaccines Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is returning to Hawaii.

Those wanting the J&J vaccine can get one Thursday at a vaccination clinic at Windward Community College (WCC). Appointments can be made on this page that the Department of Health (DOH) set up for the WCC clinic.

The J&J vaccine will also be available at WCC May 4, May 6, and May 11 from 8 am until 5 pm. Walk-ins will also be accepted every Tuesday and Thursday.

Information on these vaccines for the rest of the state will be announced by DOH in the coming days.

“The pause and thorough safety review demonstrates the commitment we all share in ensuring vaccine safety,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “We are excited Johnson & Johnson will again play an important role in the fight against COVID-19.”

Appointments for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, available in all counties, can be made on this DOH website.