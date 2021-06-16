Hawaii to see slow return of July 4th firework celebrations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii residents are looking forward to a colorful Fourth of July holiday once again.

Although the Ala Moana fireworks show is canceled in 2021, other celebrations are returning with a bang.

The booms will be back as Oahu military bases like Kaneohe Bay Marine Core Base Hawaii, Pearl Harbor and Schofield Barracks will all have firework displays. The public is welcomed to watch from afar but will not be allowed to gather on base.

It is not just Oahu that is welcoming the return of firework shows.

“This year we’re going to have two firework shows one in east Hawaii and one in west Hawaii, both at 8 p.m.,” said Cyrus Johnasen, Hawaii County spokesperson. “Those firework shows will be located at the old airport and right outside of Bayfront.”

Big Island residents can park and watch, but no tents are allowed.

On Maui, no public fireworks shows are slated and on Kauai, the Pacific Missile Range Facility is opting out of a show for the second year. Residents there are still allowed to pop small fireworks like sparklers and fountains. There is still time to get a permit to purchase those red firecrackers, but the buyer

“There’s a lot to celebrate, we’re coming back and our islands are getting vaccinated and people have done a tremendous job over the past year. From social distancing and keeping our islands safe and so we felt like this is a perfect time to reward those folks and to mahalo them for all their work,” said Johnasen.

Ala Moana Shopping Center is working on alternative Fourth of July celebrations, those details are still pending.