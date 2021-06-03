Hawaii work-search requirement to apply to all PUA claimants

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii residents receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) will soon need to begin reporting their weekly job contacts in order to keep receiving benefits.

Effective June 20, all PUA claimants will need to report their three contacts in the PUA portal. The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) made the announcement on Thursday.

“Thousands of Hawaii claimants lost their livelihood during the pandemic through no fault of their own. Now it is our goal to get them back to work,” said DLIR Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio. “With vaccines more widely available and the economy recovering, we want people to redouble their efforts to earn a living and aid in our state’s economic recovery.”

The work-search requirement for PUA benefits was previously waived due to the pandemic. Claimants can include the following: advertising your business, creating a profile on freelance websites, marketing your business, or meeting with an organization helping businesses such as the Hawaii Small Business Development Center or the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The new requirement includes those who aren’t covered under the unemployment insurance program. Self-employed and independent contractors fall under this category, as well as those ineligible for regular unemployment compensation due to COVID-19 issues such as serving as the primary caretaker of a child that is unable to attend school.

If you were previously self-employed but have no plans to return, or if you are ineligible for regular UI benefits but ARE eligible for PUA benefits, then you will be required to do a work search or work search related activity in the same way as unemployment insurance claimants.

Click here for more information on the work-search requirement.