Hawaii to receive over $156,000 in Anthem data breach settlement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state will be collecting more than $156,000 for a data breach involving health insurance provider Anthem.

In 2014, cyber thieves were able to collect the personal information of nearly 79 million Americans, including more than 43,000 Hawaii residents.

Anthem did not disclose the breach until a year later.

43 states sued the national insurer.

Anthem has agreed to a $39.5 million settlement.

