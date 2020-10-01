HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state will be collecting more than $156,000 for a data breach involving health insurance provider Anthem.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
In 2014, cyber thieves were able to collect the personal information of nearly 79 million Americans, including more than 43,000 Hawaii residents.
Anthem did not disclose the breach until a year later.
43 states sued the national insurer.
Anthem has agreed to a $39.5 million settlement.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii to receive over $156,000 in Anthem data breach settlement
- Sandwich Isles Communications founder fined $49 million by FCC
- Prosecutors charge 20-year-old man in connection with fatal Hakimo Road shooting
- Skilled nursing facilities are not required to report COVID cases to the general public, but some do
- NASA administrator says space missions on track despite COVID-19