Hawaii to receive $2 million in opioid epidemic settlement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state is set to receive nearly $2 million as part of its share in a multistate opioid epidemic settlement.

Hawaii Attorney General Clare E. Connors, along with attorney generals from 47 other states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories, announced a $573-million settlement on Thursday with one of the world’s largest consulting firms, McKinsey and Company. The settlement stems from an investigation into the company’s role working for opioid companies to develop drug promotion strategies, thereby fueling and profiting from the national opioid epidemic.

Connors says the multistate settlement will provide funds to help alleviate the harm caused by opioids and extend help to those battling drug addiction. Hawaii was given $1,999,960.95 for this purpose.

In addition to providing payment, the agreement calls for McKinsey to publicly disclose thousands of its internal documents detailing its work for Purdue Pharma and other companies. According to the settlement, McKinsey also agreed to adopt a strict document retention plan, continue its own investigation into allegations that two of its partners tried to destroy documents in response to investigations of Purdue Pharma and implement a strict ethics code that all partners must agree to each year.

“Both the amount of the settlement and the nonmonetary conditions reflect the significance of McKinsey’s role in the opioid crisis,” said Attorney General Connors. “The receipt of money will help us directly address the harm caused in our state, while McKinsey’s implementation of document retention and ethics polices will deter companies from engaging in such conduct in the future.”