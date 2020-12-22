Hawaii may receive $1.7 billion in COVID-19 relief assistance

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The House passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that would deliver financial support to struggling businesses and individuals as the country continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Hawaii is expected to receive $1.7 billion of that amount if passed by the senate.

Highlights of the $900 billion relief measure include:

  • $120 billion in expanded unemployment benefits
  • Federal assistance to supplement state unemployment benefits, to include $300 per week through March 14, 2021 and the continuation of Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).
  • $166 billion in further direct cash payments to lower and middle income Americans
  • $325 billion in additional small business relief
  • More than $284 billion for first and second forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP),
  • $15 billion in dedicated funding for live venues, independent movie theaters and cultural institutions.
  • $20 billion for targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Grants
  • $3.5 billion for continued Small Business Administration debt relief payments.
  • $25 billion in emergency assistance to renters
  • $73 billion for health and human services
  • More than $22 billion, all sent directly to states, for testing, tracing and COVID-19 mitigation programs.
  • $4.5 billion in mental health funding, $9 billion in support for health care providers
  • $26 billion for nutrition assistance for hungry families
  • $13 billion in increased Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and child nutrition benefits
  • $13 billion for payments, purchases and loans to farmers and ranchers who have suffered losses due to the pandemic.
  • $82 billion for schools


“Though the delay in enacting this further emergency assistance was inexcusable, the additional $900 billion in federal funding to address critical COVID-19 needs throughout our country could not come at a more critical time for our country and Hawaii,” said U.S. Congressman Ed Case. “I especially support the additional assistance to our healthcare frontlines including vaccine distribution, to hard-hit areas of our economy such as travel and tourism, to our small businesses and to our unemployed workers.”

