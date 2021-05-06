Hawaii to offer specialty license plate for Polynesian Voyaging Society

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Governor Ige will sign SB60, which will allow registered owners of electric vehicle to obtain a specialty license plate commemorating the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

The revenue from the specialty plates will be put into a separate county budget account for the Society’s use.



The Polynesian Voyaging Society is well known for the voyages of the Hokule’a and her sister canoe Hikianalia, most notably the Malama Honua Worldwide Voyage. The PVS also concentrates on protecting the world’s oceans as well as their educational programs.