Hawaii to host virtual consumer education fair in March

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A free virtual consumer fair will be held in March to commemorate National Consumer Protection Week.

The annual event is hosted by the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA). A series of live, hour-long workshops will be featured from March 1 to March 5, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

“While COVID-19 unfortunately limits our ability to hold in-person outreach events, we recognize the importance of getting creative to continue to push consumer education. Scammers are unrelenting and attempting to use the pandemic to their advantage,” DCCA Director Catherine Awakuni Colón said in Thursday’s press release. “We encourage the public to attend these free online workshops to better inform and protect themselves from fraud.”

Topics and agencies participating in the workshop series include:

Social Security Administration – Social Security Fraud

Identity Theft Resource Center – Keep Your Identity Safe

DCCA Office of Consumer Protection – COVID-Related Scams

State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) – Medicare and You

U.S. Postal Inspection Service – Mail Scams

Participants can request a free Consumer Wise packet containing information about different consumer issues by sending their mailing address to education@dcca.hawaii.gov.

Click here for information on each workshop featured next week.