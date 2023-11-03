HONOLULU (KHON2) — All Nippon Airways (ANA) is increasing its total amount of daily flights from Honolulu to Tokyo.

Beginning on Dec. 6, ANA will have one daily flight from Honolulu to Tokyo Haneda Airport and two to Narita International Airport.

The addition of its third Airbus A-380 FLYING HONU plane has allowed ANA to expand its total amount of daily flights from Honolulu to Tokyo from two to three.

The FLYING HONU aircraft aims to commemorate ANA’s 25 years of service to Hawaii and has a passenger capacity of 520. It is exclusive to the Narita to Honolulu route.

With the added flight option, ANA is able to fly at a rate of 42 flights per week with a total of 18,004 passengers, surpassing pre-COVID levels of travel.