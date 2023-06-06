HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is about to get another tool to help prevent overdose deaths. The governor plans to sign a bill that will legalize fentanyl test strips.

The mass overdose that killed two people in a Waikiki hotel has put a spotlight on the problem more than ever. Experts said they are seeing more overdose incidents in which the drug user was not aware they were taking fentanyl, because it’s being mixed with other illegal drugs.

“We’re hearing back from our law enforcement partners that fentanyl has infiltrated, whether it’s methamphetamine, cocaine and a lot of the drug supply in the islands,” said Heather Lusk, executive director of Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center.

Lusk said fentanyl test strips can help prevent drug users from mistakenly taking the powerful and deadly drug.

“What you do is you use the strip and mix it with whatever substance and put a little water in that and it will show almost like a home pregnancy test if there’s a line, it means there’s fentanyl in it,” she said.

The strips are currently illegal because they’re considered drug paraphernalia. But the legislature passed a bill to legalize them and the bill is waiting for Gov. Josh Green’s approval. He said he plans to sign it in two weeks.

“As a physician, I’ve seen so many drug overdoses, where people get fentanyl laced into other drugs, and then they die, they drop dead. Drugs like fentanyl, methamphetamine, they will kill you, they will kill you on the spot. And so this bill is something that can really begin to curb that.” Hawaii State Gov. Josh Green

Officials said once the strips are legal they can be distributed widely by advocates the same way Naloxone, which revives those who have overdosed, will be distributed. Free vending machines are also in the works.

“Right now in the process of purchasing those and getting sites that might want a machine. So some other jurisdictions put test strips in those machines as well,” said Lusk.

Some might argue that legalizing the strips might send the wrong message, especially to kids. But the governor disagrees.

“Let me spell this out for you, a teenager goes to a party, they’re trying some drug or another which is not a great idea perhaps, but you don’t want your teenager to die,” he said.

The test strips will be available as soon as the governor signs the bill into law.