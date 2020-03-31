Live Now
Hawaii to get $4 billion in federal funds for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii is set to receive at least $4 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding that includes $1.2 billion to help local response efforts.

There will be $1.1 billion in unemployment assistance, $1.2 billion in stimulus payments to residents, and $11 million for community health centers.

