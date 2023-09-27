HONOLULU (KHON2) — The impacts of a government shutdown would also be felt in Hawaii, administrative military personnel would likely be furloughed, but officials assure critical aid to Maui would continue as well as ongoing efforts to defuel Red Hill.

Limited emergency and rescue services at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park were a result of the last partial government shutdown in 2018. Similar or even more impacts could be felt this time around if the federal government’s funding lapses come Sunday.

Big Island resident Tina Marie said there could be economic impacts if the national park closes over a government shutdown.

Marie said, “If people can’t come to see their favorite locations when they come to visit it’s definitely going to take away revenue.”

Hawaii Congressman Ed Case said nonessential personnel would likely be furloughed if an agreement is not reached by the Sept. 30 deadline.

Case said, “Other functions would not continue, for example, our national parks would probably have to close, and there would be some functions of the various federal agencies that would be suspended.”

A public affairs officer with the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam said non-essential civilian personnel such as administrative staff and accountants would likely be furloughed. But essential uniformed personnel may continue to work, with their full paycheck on Oct. 13.

Case said important services would continue for millions of Americans. He said, “Social security would continue, medicare would continue, the veteran’s affairs would continue.”

Essential workers such as TSA agents would continue to show up to work, but they would do it without pay while the government shutdown remains in place.

Case said, “If the shutdown continued for a long time, they would not get their next paycheck which is a disgrace really if you want to be blunt about it.”

Congressman Case said emergency aid funding for the Maui wildfires would not be in immediate danger of running dry.

Case said, “I’ve been through this in every which way for the last couple of days and weeks and feel comfortable that as long as it’s a relatively short continuing resolution we will have the sufficient funding and the sufficient personnel.”

All of the 12 appropriation bills are not likely to be completed by the Sept. 30 deadline, Case said the most practical solution, for now, would be for Congress to agree on a continuing resolution that would fund the government temporarily at its current level.