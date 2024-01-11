HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawai’i Seaglider Initiative (HSI) has partnered with multiple local partners in order to provide affordable and accessible travel initiatives to kama‘āina.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Seagliders are zero-emission, all-electric vehicles that operate over water at 180 miles per hour, which would reduce commute and transportation time dramatically in coastal communities.

“I commend the Hawai‘i Seaglider Initiative partners from the private, public and community

sectors for working together to explore sustainable transportation technology that is in line with

our climate change and clean energy strategies,” said Hawai’i Gov. Josh Green. “This

investment in our interisland transportation network will provide a renewable transportation

alternative that will help keep our communities connected, support our local businesses and

build a resilient economy for Hawai‘i.”

Mokulele is expected to be the first operator of the seagliders in the world.

Added Kuhio Lewis, an HSI advisor and CEO of the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement (CNHA): “We eagerly anticipate the transformative possibilities that seagliders bring to enhancing the well-being of individuals throughout Hawaiʻi, particularly our Molokaʻi community. By offering an affordable and sustainable means of transportation, seagliders aim to facilitate improved access to healthcare and employment opportunities. CNHA is excited to collaborate with HSI to ensure that the introduction of seagliders positively impacts and uplifts Native Hawaiians and communities across Hawaiʻi.”

HSI has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Hawai’i Department of Transportation as the agency is supportive of transportation alternatives across the islands.