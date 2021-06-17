Hawaii Theatre Center attempts to raise money through cryptocurrency

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Theatre Center is launching a campaign to raise $10,000 in cryptocurrency in efforts to fund a new livestreamed performance that supports youth in the arts.

Donations from the crypto-driven campaign will go toward underwriting for the premiere of ‘The Spongebob Musical’ in July. The show will be comprised of students from the performance center’s summer intensive theatre camp.

The theatre says ticket sales and theatre usage fees are not sufficient to keep the historic venue in operation, which is why it is turning to a more digital-friendly format.

“This will be the first time a public livestreamed performance has been fully funded by crypto, not only in Hawaii, but nationally,” shared Mr. Dunn. “We’re looking for other crypto trailblazers to join us in showing the power of philanthropy in supporting youth in the arts. In the state of Hawaii, less than 3% of all charitable giving supports arts organizations. We’re looking to crypto as a way to amp that number up.”



By accepting cryptocurrency donations, the organization hopes to welcome donors who are seeking ways to do good through donations of their cryptocurrency holdings.

Hawaii Theatre Center is accepting Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Z-cash and Gemini Dollars (GUSD).

