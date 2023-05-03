HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu teenager, Cassidy Goya, has been through a challenging medical journey that has left her family concerned about the psychological impact of medical trauma.

Cassidy was a healthy 15-year-old in August, excited about playing softball at Mid-Pacific Institute, when she began feeling increasingly lethargic.

After undergoing numerous tests, doctors discovered that she was suffering from a rare autoimmune condition called vanishing bile duct syndrome, which was likely caused by an unusual reaction to an antibiotic.

Cassidy’s father, Danny Goya, shared that “she needed to get pretty quick medical attention which eventually led to a liver transplant and a lot of post-surgery complications as well.”

Although Cassidy has since recovered and hopes to return to the islands in June, Danny Goya is concerned about the mental toll that the experience has taken on his family and others going through similar situations.

He said, “Seeing other families, other families from Hawaii who are struggling with this, you can see the impact that it has on the body, mind and spirit.”

Cassidy’s journey has inspired her father to help others dealing with medical trauma and raise awareness about the psychological impact of such experiences.

Fortunately, there is help on the way. Hawaii’s State Legislature and Governor Josh Green, M.D. have opened the nation’s first Office of Wellness and Resilience, which focuses on trauma-informed care.

This approach promotes understanding, respecting and responding to the effects of trauma to create a safe and supportive environment for healing. The office will address access to behavioral health resources, but Danny Goya emphasized the need for high-quality resources as well.

He said, “The Office of Wellness and Resilience that was recently put up will be addressing for sure the access to behavioral health issues, but we are still in dire need of that type of supply and not just supply but high-quality supply.”

The support of the Rainbow Wahine softball team also played an essential role in Cassidy’s recovery. The team befriended Cassidy and supported her through her ordeal, providing her with a sense of hope and positivity.

Danny Goya believes that the power of hope is essential for recovery and emphasized the importance of having supportive people in place to help patients cross over from despair to hope.

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month, it is an excellent time to seek out resources and support for anyone who may be dealing with medical trauma or mental health challenges.

Goya concluded by saying that “to have those people in place that can help you cross over that bridge from despair to hope is so important for us.”