Hawaii teenager releases song to discourage distracted driving

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii-born Celine Carr, 17, released a song titled “Put Down the Phone” to remind everyone not to drive while they are distracted.

The musical piece was uploaded on Wednesday, April 14, during Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Carr wrote and performed the song as a message to Hawaii drivers — there is no text or post that is worth someone losing their life.

Click here to listen to the “Put Down the Phone” on YouTube.