HONOLULU (KHON2) — Summer break for a Hawaii high school student — some get jobs, others continue classes, while many hit the beach. One is playing at Carnegie Hall.

Sixteen-year-old Celina Lim is heading to New York City in July to play her cello alongside top players from American orchestras in a free orchestra program for kids called NYO2.

“I actually visited New York last summer and I just saw Carnegie Hall from outside and it was a dream for me to be able to perform and now that dream is sort of becoming a reality,” Lim said.

The golden ticket came in the form of an email — of course on Eastern Standard Time. It was quite the sight for sore eyes.

“I got it really early in the morning but because I was half asleep — but because the title was congrats or something I knew right away,” Lim said.

Part of NYO2’s mission is recruiting musicians from communities underrepresented in classical music. Lim hopes she can broaden her horizons as the only Hawaii representative among the 80 participants.

“I talked about my experience living in Hawaii, how most of the music programs here — it’s great to see familiar faces but after a while, I do want to expand the group of people and musicians I’m around,” Lim said.

The nine-and-a-half-hour flight to the Big Apple will surely be difficult with her carry-on, or co-passenger.

“I have to buy another airplane seat for it and when I’m lugging it around in the car I have to make sure it fits into the trunk OK,” Lim said.

That’s part of the reason she’s loved her cello since she began playing at the age of six. Lim picked it over her older sister Jany’s violin and younger sister Jayce’s viola.

“I was attracted to the cello because I liked how big it was compared to the violin. I like the deep bass tone that it produced,” Lim said.

Aside from meeting new fellow musicians, Lim hopes this can open some doors to college.

“Music has always been one of my greatest passions it’s my main hobby. I spend most of my time with it and I definitely want to continue it for the rest of my life,” said Lim.