HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 19-year-old from Maui, along with two other teens was reported dead by the Arizona Department of Public Safety after a fatal collision.

According to Arizona officials, Hunter Balberdi of Kula was involved in the four-vehicle crash that happened on northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Grand Canyon University confirmed on its social media page that the three victims were freshmen and suitemates at the college.

The incident happened at around 3:51 a.m. MST, when a Toyota SUV traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and struck a Honda sedan, Nissan sedan and a commercial vehicle.

Arizona DPS said that two passengers of the Honda sedan were declared dead at the scene and its driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

The driver of the Toyota SUV sustained serious and the drivers of the other vehicles had non-life-threatening injuries.