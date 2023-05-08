KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Big Island high school football player who nearly died on the field months ago has made a remarkable comeback, now competing in track and field.

Reign Tabandera-Martinez, who had to relearn how to walk after undergoing surgery, is now winning races for Kealakehe High School.

The state track championships took place on Saturday night, but the most inspiring story of the season didn’t involve a podium finish. For Tabandera-Martinez, simply being able to compete this spring was a dream come true.

Reign Tabandera-Martinez alongside loved ones. (Tiffany Martinez)

In August, during a football game at Kapolei High School, Tabandera-Martinez suffered a seizure on the field. His mother, Tiffany, an ICU nurse, recognized the signs of a concussion and brain swelling and rushed him to the hospital.

He underwent surgeries to remove and replace parts of his skull, followed by months of intensive physical therapy.

“The most difficult part was not knowing what to expect going back after I recovered or while I’m recovering, not knowing what people would think if I stuttered, like ‘oh, this guy has brain damage,'” said Tabandera-Martinez.

Despite being cleared by his doctor less than a month before the track season started, Tabandera-Martinez has competed for Kealakehe in the long jump, 100-meter, 200-meter and grueling 400-meter dash events.

“That was probably one of my biggest accomplishments so far, just joining that and doing better than I expected,” he added. “I wasn’t expecting to do that well this year, but I did decently, I’d say.”

Although there are 50,000 concussions among football players every year in America, Tabandera-Martinez’s doctors have advised him that his football playing days are over to avoid further injury or chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

Dr. Kore Liow of Hawaii Pacific Neuroscience explained that repeated injuries generally cause CTE.

“We’re talking about years, possibly decades later; we could be seeing symptoms 10, 20, or 30 years later, such as mental health issues like anxiety or depression, or even behavioral issues,” he said.

Dr. Liow is hopeful that Tabandera-Martinez can avoid the dreaded outcome that plagues some football players.

“Hopefully, for this young man, his outlook is actually good because he really got taken care of right away and took the right precautions and steps to avoid repeated injury,” Dr. Liow said. “The key here is repeated injury.”

Tabandera-Martinez shared that he feels about 80% recovered but is 100% grateful to be alive.

“I should push myself to get better because most people in my situation didn’t survive. If I survived, that must mean something to God,” he said.

Now, Tabandera-Martinez has set his sights on reaching the top of the podium at next year’s state championships.