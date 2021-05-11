Hawaii teammates recall Brennan’s greatness, kindness

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While many people knew his persona on the field, those who shared playing time with Colt Brennan were able to see another side of him.

One of quiet leadership and calm confidence with some moments of humility.

“Colt’s name was way bigger than my name, and I grew up here!” said former Warrior safety Leonard Peters. “That’s how you knew, that’s when I knew Colt was a legend in Hawaii,”

Brennan played it cool with the smooth side-arm slinging throw and Oakley visor, but he had nerves.

“Throwing up every game in the huddle randomly, that was pretty awesome,” former Warrior wide receiver Jason Rivers laughed.

Brennan fit in right away with the locker room, taking Samoan classes to implement the language with his offensive lineman’s cadences.

“They used to do it in Samoan all the time,” Rivers said.

He got so entrenched in the islands that he dyed them into his hair during his senior season.

“You would think the color of his skin would turn him off him blonding his hair and putting the islands on the side of it, but people loved him even more,” Peters laughed.

The dye was not superficial.

“He adopted our way of being pretty quickly he integrated into our lifestyle pretty quickly not talking about the typical Hawaii laid back, I’m talking about family, friends, love, giving,” Rivers said.

He was giving to the fans. A rock star on and off of campus, Brennan always found time for others.

“Off the field he was really approachable a lot of people were able to come up to him,” former Warrior running back Nate Ilaoa said. “He signed every autograph, took pictures with whoever had asked,”

It even happened when he did normal things like going to pick up groceries.

“Colt would talk to them hug them shake their hand ask them who they are get to know them, by that time it was a half an hour and you just went to the grocery store to buy milk,” Peters added.

All of that made it easier for him to forgo the NFL draft and return for his senior season. Head coach June Jones said in a statement:

“Sad day for all of Hawaii…Colt was the face of Hawaii and UH football for close to 3 years…..he brought so much to all of Hawaii….his decision to stay in school for his senior year meant so much to his teammates and the fans of Warrior football…it united his teammates and the entire state which led us to our 12-0 season and our Sugar Bowl appearance….RIP Colt”

Many fans and his teammates are asking the university to retire his number 15.

“Retire the man’s jersey he gave just like all of us gave all of his energy to that school to build that brand,” Rivers said.