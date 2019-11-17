Hawaii team invited to World Youth Football Championships

The West Coast Rebels won the 2019 HIFA championship Saturday, Nov. 16. This is the team’s second time as HIFA Champs, having won in 2018 as well. Their list of wins also include being 2017 Pop Warner Mighty Mites Champions and the 2016 NYS JPW Champions. The Rebels, made up of players from all over the west coast of Oahu from Pearl City to Makaha, are the only Hawaii team that have been invited directly to the World Youth Football Championships in Canton, OH. They will travel there in the beginning of December. The public can learn more about the team and donate to their travel fund here.