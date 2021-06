HONOLULU (KHON2) — Members of the Hawaii State Teachers Union (HSTA) have voted to ratify a new two-year contract.

The new contract will go into effect on Thursday, July 1.

The union calls it a “status quo” contract, which means no pay cuts or raises through June 2023.

A negotiator added it was the best deal that HSTA could get as a result of the pandemic and its economic consequences.

