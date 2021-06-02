Hawaii teachers reach tentative contract settlement

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Teachers Association (HSTA) reached a tentative contract agreement on Wednesday, June 2.

The union’s lead negotiator said they were able to secure a status quo contract, meaning no pay cuts or raises for the next two years.

HSTA negotiations chair Paul Dougherty says the union was able to avoid furloughs due to pandemic federal aid.

“Indeed, if not for the federal stimulus moneys, we would still be dealing with the employer’s offer of a four-year contract that would’ve reduced base salary significantly,” Dougherty said. “With EUTF employer contribution at current levels, no supplementary pay, no sabbaticals, no hard to staff differentials, no probationary bonus, no 21 hours, for four years. Please believe me that we can’t get anything better at this time.”

The program to bump teacher pay through 21 hours of professional development courses will not be renewed.

The union said the program was not included in 2021s legislative session. The Hawaii Board of Education was in support of finding possible funding to continue the program, however.

The tentative agreement could take effect July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023.

Teachers have until Wednesday, June 9, to vote on the contract. The union expects to resume negotiations for its next agreement with the State and Board of Education by summer 2022.

A new permanent superintendent is expected to be in leadership by then.