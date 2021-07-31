Hawaii Symphony Orchestra hosts free concert

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Symphony orchestra is holding a free concert next week.

It’s the orchestra’s way of supporting the Hawaii Foodbank.

The free concert at the Waikiki Shell is happening on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at 7:30 p-m.

While it is free, you’re encouraged to donate at least $5 to the foodbank.

You’ll need to reserve your spot online at https://www.myhso.org/concerts/broadway-to-blockbuster

Capacity will be restricted to the first 2,500 people.

You will be required to wear a mask and social distance.

Expect to hear music from Broadway and blockbuster movies.