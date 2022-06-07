HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra will host a benefit concert for the Blood Bank of Hawaii on Wednesday, June 8.
The ‘Ohana Concert is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Waikiki Shell.
Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You
The concert showcases the musical career of Peter Williams who has worked in the film industry. Concert goers will hear many songs including Williams’ shark theme from “Jaws,” Rey’s Theme from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and a suite from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”
Punahou graduate and conductor Sarah Hicks begins her two-week performance with this concert.
BBH invited donors who gave 150 or more times to the VIP section.
For tickets go to the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra website.
KHON2 reported on Saturday, June 4 that the Blood Bank of Hawaii had a one-day supply of O negative blood. BBH said blood is urgently needed.
BBH reported that as of Monday, June 6 things were slightly better.
Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page
As of yesterday, we are out of the danger zone and back up to about a 2-day supply.
There are approximately 24 O- appointments over the coming 8 days, but whether we are able to keep up the supply depends on whether all those donors can donate (or whether they get “deferred” for any reason), and the amount of outgoing blood that is determined by our hospital needs.
Yes, there has been an increase in donations, and Saturday’s union blood drive certainly helped. But we are still down from where we need to be with only about 659 total appointments scheduled over the next 8 days. That’s far less than the goal of 150 donors per day.
An uptick in the O-negative supply is definitely moving in the right direction, but we can’t be complacent. It’s the blood on the shelves that saves lives, because it is immediately available, with no wait time for processing and testing. Mahalo for your support in continuing to raise awareness for the need to sustain both O- blood type donors but also donations of all blood types.Todd Lewis
COO
Blood Bank of Hawaii