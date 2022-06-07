HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Symphony Orchestra will host a benefit concert for the Blood Bank of Hawaii on Wednesday, June 8.

The ‘Ohana Concert is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Waikiki Shell.

The concert showcases the musical career of Peter Williams who has worked in the film industry. Concert goers will hear many songs including Williams’ shark theme from “Jaws,” Rey’s Theme from “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and a suite from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

Punahou graduate and conductor Sarah Hicks begins her two-week performance with this concert.

BBH invited donors who gave 150 or more times to the VIP section.

For tickets go to the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra website.

KHON2 reported on Saturday, June 4 that the Blood Bank of Hawaii had a one-day supply of O negative blood. BBH said blood is urgently needed.

BBH reported that as of Monday, June 6 things were slightly better.

