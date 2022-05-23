HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christine Schultz, who has Hawaii ties, and Michael Overton surrendered to police in Jacksonville, Florida on Monday, May 23, according the Las Vegas FBI Twitter page.

The two were allegedly involved in the death 24-year-old Natalie Manduley on March 25 which included a home robbery and a vehicle crash in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police believe Schultz knew Manduley and set up the robbery to take expensive jewelry.

Schultz and Overton will be extradited to Las Vegas.

The FBI said arrest warrants were issued for Schultz and Overton for murder, kidnapping, burglary and firearms charges on March 28.