Hawaii surfer Carissa Moore honored on Senate floor for historic win at Olympics

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Olympic gold medalist Carissa Moore was honored Monday on the U.S. Senate floor for her historic win last week at Tokyo 2020.

The 28-year-old is the first women’s gold medalist in surfing’s debut at the Olympics.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) spoke on the Senate floor to celebrate Moore’s win.

“There’s a saying that the best surfer is the person having the most fun, and that’s unquestionably the case with Carissa. She has an incredible combination of speed and power in the water, and a remarkable humility she carries herself with everywhere she goes. She’s an intense competitor who wants to win every event she enters, but also one who wants to see her opponents – and more importantly the sport of surfing itself – succeed,” he said.

Schatz also paid tribute to Duke Kahanamoku and his work to bring the sport of surfing to the Olympic Games.

