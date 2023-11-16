HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Adaptive Surf Team walked away with four medals at the ISA Surfing World Para Surf Championships in California.

The Hawaii team went up against surfers from over 28 countries and gave it their all, showcasing exceptional skill and determination. The competition was a week-long and kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 4 at Huntington Beach.

Hailing from Lahaina, Aaron Paulk said he’s excited to bring home gold to his community after winning the medal in the VI 2 division.

Aaron Paulk surfing in waters off Huntington Beach during the ISA Surfing World Para Surf Championships in California in November 2023. (Photo/AccesSurf Hawaii) Aaron Paulk surfing in waters off Huntington Beach during the ISA Surfing World Para Surf Championships in California in November 2023. (Photo/AccesSurf Hawaii)

“The Adaptive surfing community is so strong and just that positivity and support within the Adaptive community reminded me of the Lahaina Community and everyone’s resilience,” said Paulk.

Paulk said he’s been trying to win the ISA Surfing World Para Surf Championships for four years and to finally land gold has been an emotional victory.

Those from the Adaptive team also represent communities from all parts of the islands.

Ann Yoshida, left, surfing in waters off Huntington Beach during the ISA Surfing World Para Surf Championships in California in November 2023. (Photo/AccesSurf Hawaii)

Casey Proud surfing in waters off Huntington Beach during the ISA Surfing World Para Surf Championsahips in California in November 2023. (Photo/AccesSurf Hawaii)

Kayla Woputz at Huntington Beach during the ISA Surfing World Para Surf Championships in California in November 2023. (Photo/AccesSurf Hawaii)

John Bogle surfing in waters off Huntington Beach during the ISA Surfing World Para Surf Championships in California in November 2023. (Photo/AccesSurf Hawaii)

Eric Lazar surfing in waters off Huntington Beach during the ISA Surfing World Para Surf Championsahips in California in November 2023. (Photo/AccesSurf Hawaii)

Scott Davis surfing in waters off Huntington Beach during the ISA Surfing World Para Surf Championsahips in California in November 2023. (Photo/AccesSurf Hawaii)

The Hawaii Adaptive Surf Team Results:

Aaron Paulk (Lahaina): Gold VI 2 division

Kayla Woputz (Maui): Silver Prone 1

Casey Proud (Kona): Bronze Prone 1

Ann Yoshida (Wailua): Copper Prone 2

Meira Nelson (Oahu): Copper Sit Ski

Following a big win for this year, the team is now looking ahead by actively raising funds for the 2024 ISA World Para Surfing Championships. If you want to help the local athletes continue to represent Hawaii on the global stage, click here to support their fundraiser.