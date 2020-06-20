Hawaii Supreme Court affirms conviction for a 2016 execution-style murder on Kauai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Supreme Court issued a ruling on Friday, June 19, to uphold the conviction of Koma Texeria Jr. for second-degree murder.

His conviction stemmed from the execution-style shooting of 34-year-old Jon Togioka near Salt Pond in Hanapepe on October 31, 2016.

Police say Togioka’s body was found at around 7 a.m. on Nov. 1, by a man walking along the shoreline near Port Allen Airport, also known as Burns Field.

An autopsy confirmed that the Kekaha man was murdered and suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

In a 67-page opinion penned by Justice Richard Pollack, the Court affirmed Texeira’s conviction, ruling that DNA evidence linking Texeira to the crime scene was properly admitted and that any errors that occurred during the trial were harmless beyond a reasonable doubt.

Texeira was convicted by a Fifth Circuit Jury in March of 2018 following a jury trial, then sentenced to life in prison in July 2018. The case was prosecuted at trial by First Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennifer S. Winn and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Sean Van Demark. The appeal was litigated by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Tracy J. Murakami.

“We hope this ruling can bring another milestone of closure to Jon Togioka’s ohana, who have remained in our thoughts throughout this process,” said Prosecuting Attorney Justin F. Kollar.

