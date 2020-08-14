Hawaii Supreme Court discuss the matter of inmates in custody amid coronavirus pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Supreme Court hearing discussed the matter of individuals in custody of the state of Hawaii.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
The Office of the Public Defender filed a second petition seeking the immediate release of vulnerable and low-risk incarcerated people on Wednesday night. This comes after more than 70 cases were found to be present at the Oahu Community Correctional Center, where mass testing is now underway.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- State Sheriffs searching for a woman reported missing from Kahi Mohala
- All outdoor gatherings in Kauai County now limited to 25 people
- Judicial Selection Commission announces nominees for Intermediate Court of Appeals
- Despite ‘Last Chance U’ fame, new Hawai’i receiver Dior Scott remains unchanged
- Kauai District Health Office reports 1 new coronavirus positive case related to inter-island travel