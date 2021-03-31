Hawaii Supreme Court amends order that prevented judges from setting bail, keeping certain criminals in custody

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Supreme Court has issued an order amending its August 2020 order that prevented judges from setting bail and keeping certain alleged criminals in custody.

The order issued on Wednesday, March 31, now allows District Court Judges to set bail for those alleged to have committed all “offenses against the person” pending trial.

These offenses include misdemeanor assault, terroristic threatening, sex assault and other violent crimes.



Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm hailed Wednesday’s ruling which also allows District Court Judges, in some cases, to hold those who commit violent crimes against residents in custody.

“This also means that those who need mental health treatment can be committed to the custody of the Department of Health,” Alm said. “The bottom line is that our streets will be safer as a result of this order and we thank the Court for its quick action.”

Wednesday’s ruling was the result of a motion filed by the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney amid the repeated release of Randy Jacob, who had allegedly gone on a sex assault spree in

Downtown Honolulu beginning in March.

Jacob is now in the custody of the Hawaii State Department of Health for a mental fitness evaluation.

The Hawaii Supreme Court also issued a separate order requiring the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, Office of the Public Defender and the Attorney General of the State of Hawaii to submit briefs arguing whether all of the Court’s COVID-19 custody restriction orders should be lifted.

“The robust COVID-19 testing program in Hawaii’s detention facilities and the increased pace of vaccinations of staff and detainees indicate that the risk to our jail and prison populations has significantly decreased since August 2020,” Alm said. “We look forward to asking the Supreme Court to lift all of its custody restriction orders so that dangerous criminals can be kept off our streets.”