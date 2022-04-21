HONOLULU (KHON2) — Earth Day is a day to give back to the planet and often includes a wide range of volunteer events that support environmental causes. The day is celebrated every year on April 22.

At sunrise, groups across Hawaii will gather to celebrate the day with a Hawaiian chant called E Ala Ē that will unite voices from every island.

Thousands of people are anticipated to gather at 5 a.m. at the locations listed below:

OAHU

Kaloko Inlet, Kaʻiwi State Park. The park is located between Makapuu and Sandy Beach. Contact Kimeona Kane by text at 808-398-8989 or kimeonakane@gmail.com.

KAUAI

Lydgate Park. Attendees will gather at A Kala Heiau. Contact Tommy Noyes by text at 808-639-1018 or thomasnoyes@hawaiiantel.net to join.

LANAI

Lanaʻi E Ala Ē. Attendees will gather at Manele Road overlooking Manele Bay. Contact Danyel Erickson by text at 425-344-9009 or danyelerickson@hotmail.com. Alternative contact is Kumu Ipolani, contact by text at 808-565-7900 or sharla.Medeiros@k12.hi.us.

MAUI

Attendees will gather at Kamehameha Iki Park in Lahaina. Contact Kelson Kihei by text at 808-281-8015 or kihei25@hotmail.com. Another event on Maui’s Haleakala is limited to 10 cars so contact kimokeofoundationmaui@gmail.com or Joylynn at 808-359-1172.

BIG ISLAND

Maunakea is a private ceremony led by Aunty Pua Case. The public is welcome to attend the Kona event at 81-1004 Konawaena School Road near ʻAha Pūnana Leo. Contact Akelina Tibaya by text at 808-990-4657 or akelina@ahapunanaleo.org.

Hilo Bay Park. Meet at the bandstand and contact Rae Chandler-‘Īao, Esq. by text at 808-757-1488 or maramahawaii@gmail.com.

MOLOKAI

Seed of Love Farm Kaunakakai will welcome the public. Contact Todd Yamashita by text at 808-646-0542 or seedoflovehawaii@gmail.com.

E Ala Ē will be led by Hawaiian elders, nonprofit directors, teachers and cultural practitioners. It’s one of more than 400 events taking place this week as part of National Volunteer Week.

“The chant is about the sun’s reflection on water that creates a pathway of hope,” said Todd Yamashita, who will lead the Molokai event. “It’s a chant about renewal. Collectively and actively creating hope is the magic behind E Ala Ē.”

E Ala E (Awaken/Arise)

E ala e (Awaken/Arise)

Ka lā i ka hikina (The sun in the east)

I ka moana, ka moana hohonu (The ocean deep)

Piʻi ka lewa, ka lewa nuʻu (Climbing to the heaven)

I ka hikina (In the east)

Aia ka lā (There is the sun)

E ala e (Awaken/Arise)

For more information about this event, click here.