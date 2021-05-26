Hawaii summer meals program opens June 4 for keiki

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, file photo, kids eat lunch at an elementary school in Paducah, Ky. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Education (HIDOE) Grab-and-Go meal service will begin on Friday, June 4, for those 18 and younger.

The program will run until Monday, July 19, and is open to all children — including 18-year-olds — regardless of their enrollment status

Meal distribution will take place at lunchtime at approximately 80 different distribution sites. Families are asked to visit their nearest participating school so schools can produce the correct number of daily meals.

“We know that this service will help our students achieve educational opportunities by providing reliable and nutritious meals throughout the summer months. We encourage all children in the community to take advantage of this opportunity.” Randall Tanaka, Office of Facilities and Operations assistant superintendent

Parents or guardians must provide one of the following verification documents each day to pick up meals without their child present:

Official letter or email from school listing child enrolled.

Recent student report card.

Attendance record from parent portals of school websites.

Birth certificate of the child.

Student ID card(s).

Driver’s permit/license(s) for high school students.

State-issued ID of the student.

Click here for more information about the Grab-and-Go summer meal service. Pick-ups for the service include one lunch for that day and one breakfast for the next day per child, according to HIDOE.