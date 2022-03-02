HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Monday, Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, with video showing flashes of fire and rising smoke coming out of residential areas.

“They are bombing one of the cities where I lived for several months. My friends are terrified,” said Erica Glenn, a visiting professor at Brigham Young University–Hawaii (BYU-Hawaii).

The 35-year-old choral conductor is originally from Utah but has lived all over the world, spending several years in Eastern Europe. She lived in Ukraine in 2008 and returned in 2015 and 2018.

In fact, she was supposed to be in Ukraine now.

“I was awarded a Fulbright grant to Ukraine in 2020, but the grant was delayed due to the pandemic,” Glenn explained. “I had to move back to Utah and begin carving out a new niche for myself as a choral conductor in a world where singers were considered COVID super-spreaders.“

Glenn took this time to develop a system for rehearsing choirs online, which caught the attention of BYU-Hawaii. In late 2020, the university hired her to conduct their concert choir virtually for a semester.

“After a semester of working with these remarkable students, I felt strongly compelled to come and work with them in person in Hawaii,” said Glenn. “I arrived last August and have now presented three full concerts with the choirs with several more on the immediate horizon.”

At BYU-Hawaii, Glenn is teaching her students about how popular music in Ukraine is used as a tool of protest. Singing, she said, has always constituted a powerful means of identity expression in Ukraine.

Erica Glenn is a visiting choral instructor at BYU-Hawaii. She plans to go to Poland in April 2022 for her Fulbright research and to aid in humanitarian efforts for the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees who are projected to cross into Poland seeking asylum. Glenn is pictured in Ukraine. (Courtesy: Erica Kyree Glenn)

“I have researched the way popular music has functioned as a tool of political protest during war that broke out on the Eastern front in 2014,” said Glenn, “and I am also conducting research into the life and works of Ukraine’s first female composer, Stefania Turkevych, who had to flee the Soviet Union when her works were banned for not complying with Socialist Realism.”

Glenn, who started teaching music and opened up her first piano studio at the age of 12, conducted the U.S. premiere of one of Turkevych’s Ukrainian operas at Arizona State University in 2019. Before that, Glenn was the Director of Performing Arts and the conductor of six choirs at the American International School of Utah.

On Friday, March 4, Glenn’s BYU-Hawaii students will be holding a virtual benefit concert to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The program entitled “Songs of Solace” will go live at this link at 5 p.m. HST. This will be viewable to the public, even for those without a Facebook account.

On Friday, March 4, 2022, BYU-Hawaii students will be holding a virtual benefit concert to raise money for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. (Courtesy: Erica Kyree Glenn)

“So far, all of my friends in Kyiv and Kharkiv and Mariupol are safe, but they can hear active bombing, and many of them are sheltered in underground stations,” said Glenn. “The families I knew in Kyiv have abandoned their homes within the last few days and moved away from the city to areas where things are safer.”

Glenn was supposed to begin her Fulbright research in April in Lviv, a little town on the western border of Ukraine, but then the emergency evacuation happened. Her fellow Fulbrighters who were already in Ukraine had to leave for Poland within a matter of days.

She’s been attending all of her Fulbright meetings virtually but plans to join her peers in Poland this spring.

“My hope is that, in addition to my Fulbright research, I can aid in humanitarian efforts for the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees who are projected to cross into Poland seeking asylum,” Glenn said.

Nearly a week into its invasion, Russia finds itself facing a fierce resistance in Ukraine, which has solidified its ties to the West by applying to join the European Union. It’s a symbolic move that won’t sit well with President Vladimir Putin who is now dealing with economic havoc at home.

In makeshift shelters across Ukraine, families are trying to protect the young and the old. In the seaside resort town of Berdyansk, The Associated Press on Tuesday reported dozens of protesters chanting angrily in the main square against Russian occupiers and singing the Ukrainian national anthem.

Glenn said her research leads her to believe that Ukrainian song operates as a compelling means of reclaiming space in both public and private settings, and that there is a fluid and culturally rich Ukrainian identity distinct from Russia and Europe.

In a 2019 article, Glenn wrote: “By entering the political arena at such a volatile time, recent Ukrainian protest song not only functions as a divisive window into dichotomized perspectives but acts as a reflective mirror, revealing Ukrainian identity to composers and performers themselves in a continuing process.”

To watch “Songs of Solace” in person, visit the BYU-Hawaii McKay Auditorium located at 55-220 Kulanui St, Laie, HI 96762. The event is free, and everyone is encouraged to dress in yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.