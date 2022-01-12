Hawaii students selected to participate in esports fellowship that creates global opportunities

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii at Manoa shared exciting news about its esports program on Tuesday. Five students have been chosen for an international fellowship.

The program is one of the top 10 best collegiate esports programs in the country.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

According to the university, the following students were based on a nomination process by their advisors: Kwan Ho Cheung, Lana Kawauchi, Kelsy Padilla, Alohi Tolentino and Micah Tossey.

The Association of Pacific Rim Universities, a consortium of 61 universities across the Pacific region, will bring together dozens of students in its esports fellowship program. Students will connect virtually throughout the spring semester to collaborate on networking and business opportunities, with a focus on the Asia region.

The university adds that their position with the Asia esports market is crucial with Hawaii being a prime location that bridges the East and West. It’s one of the reasons why UH Manoa hosted the Overwatch League’s summer tournaments, playoffs and grand finals.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

With players based in Asia and North America, the best solution to bridge the tournaments from the two continents was to hold part of the tournament in Hawaii.