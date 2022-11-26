HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Wednesday, Nov. 23 U.S. Senator Mazie K. Hirono met with Hawai’i public and private school students who are working on creating the first Filipino Curriculum Project.

The project intends to highlight the culture, history and industry contributions Filipinos have made to Hawai’i and the U.S. It will be an elective curriculum within the Hawai’i Department of Education.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Hawai’i’s rich diversity is central to our state’s history and culture, and it’s important that our keiki learn about all of the communities that comprise our unique state. The Filipino community has made significant contributions in areas such as health care, education, the arts, business, military service and more in Hawai’i and across the country,” said Senator Hirono.

Hirono meets with Filipino Curriculum Project student leaders in Honolulu, Hawai’i on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (Photo/Senator Hirono)

Hirono meets with Filipino Curriculum Project student leaders in Honolulu, Hawai’i on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (Photo/Senator Hirono)

Hirono meets with Filipino Curriculum Project student leaders in Honolulu, Hawai’i on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (Photo/Senator Hirono)

Hirono meets with Filipino Curriculum Project student leaders in Honolulu, Hawai’i on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (Photo/Senator Hirono)

The students are developing a curriculum with four parts:

Ethnic Identity Cultural Connection Historical Context Filipinos in Hawai’i

The students have been working toward this goal and have “participated in curriculum workshops, met with leadership from the HIDOE and engaged with State legislators to pass House Resolution 50 to implement a Filipino history, culture and identity social studies course for high school students.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“Developing a curriculum that celebrates these contributions, as well as the rich history and culture of the Filipino community is long overdue. The students leading the Filipino Curriculum Project are a testament to the drive and dedication of the next generation, and I’m very encouraged by what they’re doing. I’ve asked for their feedback on my bill to expand AAPI history in our schools, and I look forward to continuing our dialogue,” added Hirono.