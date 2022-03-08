HONOLULU (KHON2) — In honor of International Women’s Day, here’s how you can (virtually) meet three women who have pushed the boundaries of space discovery.

The Women in Space Exploration (WiSE) Talks series is free and runs next week.

Anyone can attend the WiSE series hosted by the Pacific International Space Center for Exploration Systems (PISCS), which provides a window into the personal and professional lives of women with space careers.

Listed below are the event speakers:

Keri Bean, deputy leader planner for the Mars Curiosity Rover at NASA JPL

Kelly Lepo, education and outreach scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute

Jenna Cadwallader, flight technician at NASA JPL

These women are leaders in their field and can help guide students interested in STEM careers.

The event will be livestreamed via Zoom on March 14, 15 and 16 at 10:30 a.m. (HST). Each presentation will last one hour and will include Q&A at the end. Young women will be given priority to ask questions.

Click here to register and for more information.

WiSE Talks is made possible with the support from Hawaii Science and Technology Museum.